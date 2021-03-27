American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nucor by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $5,818,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,059 shares of company stock worth $6,618,337 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.