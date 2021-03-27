Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

LYG opened at $2.30 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

