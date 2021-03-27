Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $419.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.38 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total transaction of $6,064,110.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.