Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,687 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 459.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $176.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.