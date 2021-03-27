Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,621,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 20,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.