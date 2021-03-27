SWYFT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,976.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $24,421.99 and $5,976.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.00627835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023367 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

