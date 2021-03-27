Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $772,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,132.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.