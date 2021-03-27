Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

