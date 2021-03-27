Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $50,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.