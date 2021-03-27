Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 9,686 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 417.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $4,767,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII opened at $320.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.41 and a 1-year high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

