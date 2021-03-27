Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 112.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 58.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.