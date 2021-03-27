Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 261,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $584.23 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $213.29 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

