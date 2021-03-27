Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

