Ade LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

AM opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

