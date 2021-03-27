Toroso Investments LLC Invests $592,000 in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.