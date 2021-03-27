Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,431.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,949.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,674.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,503.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

