Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 10,842 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

