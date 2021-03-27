Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 4,038.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 504,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $10,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

