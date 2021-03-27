Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

