Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,917 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $255,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $261.31 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

