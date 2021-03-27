Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Buys $11,930.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $11,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,609.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMT opened at $11.75 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

