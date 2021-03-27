REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Issues Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%.

NYSE:REX opened at $89.29 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

