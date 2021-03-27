QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ QADB opened at $45.99 on Thursday. QAD has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a P/E ratio of 287.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

