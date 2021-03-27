CaixaPay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00224643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00858489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00029004 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

