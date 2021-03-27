Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 4.61 $457.37 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 3.33 $59.20 million $3.10 14.85

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01% Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Citizens BancShares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus target price of $875.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.82%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 542 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

