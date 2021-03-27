DA Davidson Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.45 on Friday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Momo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

