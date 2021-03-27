Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.32 Million Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.