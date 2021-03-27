LMR Partners LLP Sells 3,834 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

