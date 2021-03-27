Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.80 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

