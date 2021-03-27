Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Athene were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its position in Athene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 610,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

