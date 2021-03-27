Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 10,011 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

