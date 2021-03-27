Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 45,148 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

