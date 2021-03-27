Colony Group LLC Buys 168 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

