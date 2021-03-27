Colony Group LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $476.91 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

