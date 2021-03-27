Short Interest in Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Increases By 517.1%

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 517.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Glori Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Glori Energy
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.