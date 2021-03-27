Short Interest in Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Increases By 517.1%

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 517.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Glori Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

