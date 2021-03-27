Mariner LLC Sells 22,947 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

OEF opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

