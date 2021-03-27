Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Grows By 496.0%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 496.0% from the February 28th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

