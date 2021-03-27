LMR Partners LLP Buys 9,598 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

