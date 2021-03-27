Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

