Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

