LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

