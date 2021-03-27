LMR Partners LLP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

