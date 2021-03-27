LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 140,643 Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.65% of Good Works Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000.

Good Works Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $426,855.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,113,836 over the last ninety days.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

