BMO US Put Write ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

TSE:ZPW opened at C$15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.16. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$13.51 and a twelve month high of C$15.43.

