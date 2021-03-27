Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on March 31st

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $181.73 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $187.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58.

