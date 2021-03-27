BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

zwb stock opened at C$19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.41. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$19.68.

