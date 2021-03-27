American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

AEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

