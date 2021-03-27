Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

ETH opened at $27.69 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.04 million, a PE ratio of 184.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

