Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.