Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick Purchases 19,000 Shares

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick acquired 19,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at C$70,968.60.
CVE:CD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$46.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
