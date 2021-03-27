Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick Purchases 19,000 Shares

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick acquired 19,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at C$70,968.60.

CVE:CD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$46.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.